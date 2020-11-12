$120M Olin Cleanup Deal Based On Lies, Insurer Says

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- Lamorak Insurance Co. wants to rescind a $120 million settlement for environmental cleanup costs with weapons and industrial chemical maker Olin Corp., which it said Thursday deceived the court with lies and a literal coverup of critical evidence. In a scathing brief filed in New York federal court, the insurer said that the big-dollar settlement reached two years ago was based on intentional misrepresentations by Olin about other financial settlements in what was then a lengthy battle over liability for costs of legacy environmental remediation at the chemical maker's sites across the U.S. The insurer said that documents received as a...

