Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$120M Olin Cleanup Deal Based On Lies, Insurer Says

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- Lamorak Insurance Co. wants to rescind a $120 million settlement for environmental cleanup costs with weapons and industrial chemical maker Olin Corp., which it said Thursday deceived the court with lies and a literal coverup of critical evidence.

In a scathing brief filed in New York federal court, the insurer said that the big-dollar settlement reached two years ago was based on intentional misrepresentations by Olin about other financial settlements in what was then a lengthy battle over liability for costs of legacy environmental remediation at the chemical maker's sites across the U.S.

The insurer said that documents received as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!