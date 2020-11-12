FCC Told 5.9 GHz Plan Could Unfairly Help Auto Tech Owners

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- A vehicle safety systems maker has told the FCC that if it wants to set aside the 5.9-gigahertz spectrum band for cutting-edge automotive cellular use, the agency should ensure all participants in the auto sector get a fair shake to license the technology involved. Continental Automotive Systems met by phone with Federal Communications Commission staff Nov. 9 to relay worries that a proposal by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in October to reallocate 30 megahertz of the spectrum exclusively to Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything technology, or C-V2X, could put some companies at an unfair disadvantage. The commission is scheduled to vote on the change...

