La. Court Affirms $1.1M Verdict In BNSF Auto Crash Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Louisiana appeals court on Thursday upheld a $1.1 million jury verdict in a suit accusing a BNSF Railway Co. worker of negligently causing a car crash, finding the damages for an injured mother and her daughter were supported by the evidence. A three-judge panel ruled that the jury's finding of 80% fault for BNSF and its employee, James Lee Caskey, was reasonable because Caskey was making a left-hand turn and therefore presumed to be liable under state law. The collision occurred on Louisiana Highway 182 in 2015. Caskey's vehicle was struck by Lantier's as he pulled off from the shoulder...

