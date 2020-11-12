Gov't Hit With $10.4M Verdict In Failed Birth Control Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Washington state on Thursday awarded about $10.4 million in a suit accusing a federally funded health clinic of botching a contraceptive injection that resulted in an unwanted pregnancy and the birth of a child with permanent brain damage. Following a remote bench trial held via Zoom in September, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik awarded damages to parents Yesenia Pacheco and Luis Lemus in a suit accusing medical staff at NeighborCare Health Center of negligently giving Pacheco a flu vaccine shot in 2011 instead of a contraceptive injection known as Depo-Provera. In the first phase of the...

