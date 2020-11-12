Sports Court Erases FIFA Fine Over Called-Off Player Transfer

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- Iranian soccer player Saman Ghoddos and Swedish football club Östersunds have achieved a partial win before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in their appeal against a $4.7 million fine and sanctions imposed by FIFA after Ghoddos skipped out on a transfer to a Spanish club. In appeal arbitration procedures filed by Ghoddos and Östersunds FK Elitfotboll AB against the international soccer governing body, CAS said Tuesday that it agreed that the player had breached an employment contract he'd signed with Spanish club SD Huesca and that Östersunds had contributed to the breach. But the court said Huesca didn't prove it...

