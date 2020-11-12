Ruby Tuesday Says It Needs Retirement Trust Cash In Ch. 11

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- The bankrupt parent of casual dining chain Ruby Tuesday told a Delaware judge Thursday that its precarious financial situation earlier this year prevented it from distributing $28 million in retirement and deferred compensation funds to its senior employees, and that the cash is property of its Chapter 11 estate. During a hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, RTI Holding Co. attorney Richard M. Pachulski said the so-called rabbi trusts could not be liquidated in March because the company was insolvent and was unable to make payments on its debt obligations, and provisions in the trust agreements gave the debtor...

