Class Action Group Of The Year: Hagens Berman

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP brought massive class actions to a close throughout the year, securing a landmark $215 million deal for the patients of a doctor accused of sexual assault and nabbing $700 million for Mercedes drivers, earning the firm a spot on Law360's Class Action Groups of 2020. Out of the 75 attorneys comprising the firm, 70 regularly handle class actions, making Hagens Berman's class action work a fixture in nearly all of its offices. These class action attorneys in turn are especially adept with antitrust, securities, consumer protection and sports cases, according to firm co-founder Steve Berman....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS