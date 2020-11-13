Zoom Settles Trademark Fight Over Its New 'Zapps' Feature

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- Tech company Zapier Inc. has reached a quick settlement with Zoom Video Communications Inc. to end a lawsuit in California federal court that accused the popular videoconferencing platform of violating trademark law by launching a new app-sharing function called "Zapps." The deal will resolve claims filed last month that the name of Zoom's new feature — which allows its users to connect the video service to other apps — was confusingly similar to "Zaps," which Zapier uses for its own similar app-connecting service. Zapier and Zoom filed a joint motion Thursday seeking to dismiss the case. Terms of the agreement were...

