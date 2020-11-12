Former NY Gov. Beats Ex-AIG Exec's Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 11:27 PM EST) -- A New York state judge on Thursday threw out former AIG CEO Maurice "Hank" Greenberg's defamation case against former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, ruling that Greenberg hasn't produced sufficient evidence to prove the statements at the heart of the dispute were made with actual malice. The ruling marks the latest development in a battle that has raged in the courts and in the media for more than a decade, Justice Victor G. Grossman noted in his decision. Greenberg lodged the current suit in 2013, claiming that Spitzer's 2012 book, "Protecting Capitalism Case by Case," defamed him by accusing him of...

