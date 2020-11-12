FTC Mulls Reviewing 'Nascent Competitor' Buys

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission is eyeing ways to open its merger review analysis to deals that come in under financial reporting thresholds, the agency's top policy staffer said on Thursday, as antitrust enforcers take a hard look at major firms that scoop up so-called nascent competitors. FTC Office of Policy Planning Director Bilal Sayyed said during the American Bar Association's antitrust fall forum that the agency is considering if it could or should address the reporting-threshold loophole that allows companies to make "many small acquisitions in the same line of business" without needing to give notice to competition enforcers. FTC Chairman...

