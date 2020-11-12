Amazon Accuses Influencers Of Peddling Counterfeit Goods

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 10:50 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. on Thursday sued 13 individuals and businesses in Washington federal court, detailing a scheme in which influencers allegedly conspired with sellers to elude Amazon's anti-counterfeiting protections by promoting counterfeit luxury goods on Instagram and TikTok. The online retail giant is claiming that influencers Kelly Fitzpatrick and Sabrina Kelly-Krejci shared photos of generic, nonbranded products side by side with luxury counterfeit products with the text "Order this/get this." The "order this" referred to the generic product, which was falsely advertised on Amazon, and the "get this" was in reference to the counterfeit luxury product that purchasers would receive, according to...

