Telemundo Wins Bid To Arbitrate Producer's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has granted Telemuno's bid to arbitrate a former producer's allegations that the television network underpaid women, finding that the arbitration pact is valid even if the producer never read the agreement she signed.

In a 14-page order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom ruled in favor of the television network. Although former digital news producer Claudia Plazas Rocha appeared to admit in a declaration that she did not read the agreement she signed with her former employer, she can't invalidate their pact under state law, Judge Bloom said. The judge added that Plazas Rocha's attempt to invalidate...

