Cotton Co. Requests Sanctions For $8.9M Litigation Funder

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- A U.S. cotton company asked a California federal judge Thursday to sanction the lender it believes is responsible for funding an Indian yarn company's failed $8.9 million antitrust suit against it, claiming Arrowhead Capital LLC is attempting to "stonewall" post-judgment discovery. The memorandum asked Judge John A. Kronstadt to impose an $8,437.50 sanction on Arrowhead Capital in an effort to make it comply with subpoenas issued in July. The subpoenas sought information about who funded Indian yarn company Tradeline Enterprises' lawsuit against U.S. cotton companies J.G. Boswell and Jess Smith & Sons Cotton LLC. Tradeline initiated a $300 million suit in...

