Real Estate Rumors: CFH, Hudson's Bay, AvalonBay

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- CFH Group has landed $15.3 million in financing for a townhouse project in the Dadeland district of Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The loan from Apollo Bank is for a project at 6790-6880 S.W. 80th St. where CFH Group is building 30 luxury townhomes, and with the financing CFH Group has now broken ground, according to the report. Wilmington Trust is seeking to sell the Beverly Hills Saks Fifth Avenue store through foreclosure, following missed mortgage payments from owners Hudson's Bay and Simon Property Group, Commercial Observer reported Friday. Wilmington Trust is seeking a buyer for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS