Kraft Heinz Investors Fight Bid To Nix $15.4B Impairment Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Investors have told an Illinois federal judge that it's clear Kraft Heinz withheld information from them, and it shouldn't escape their proposed class action alleging the company hid post-merger, cost-cutting practices that led to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and a $15.4 billion goodwill impairment. The proposed class of Kraft Heinz Co. investors, led by co-lead plaintiffs Union Asset Management Holding AG and Sjunde AP-Fonden, allege the company misrepresented the cost-cutting practices put into effect after Kraft and Heinz's July 2015 merger, which deteriorated the company's supply chain, alienated vendors and drove away customers, ultimately leading to an SEC subpoena and...

