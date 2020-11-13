Wilson Sonsini, Goodwin Steer DoorDash's IPO Filing

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:57 PM EST) -- Venture-backed food delivery giant DoorDash filed for its initial public offering on Friday, setting up one of the year's most anticipated debuts by a prized Silicon Valley startup, represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and underwriters counsel Goodwin Procter LLP. DoorDash Inc. listed a preliminary fundraising target of $100 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Its offering size could grow, as $100 million is often a placeholder figure companies insert in order to calculate fees. IPO fund manager and research firm Renaissance Capital estimated DoorDash could raise up to $2 billion. San Francisco-based DoorDash's IPO could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS