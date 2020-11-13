NJ Turnpike Dept. Must Face Attys' 'Partisan Purge' Claims

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 3:01 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday preserved most of a lawsuit by three former state turnpike agency attorneys who claim they were fired for their perceived ties to the Republican party, reasoning that the lawyers weren't involved in policymaking tasks for the state's Democratic administration. U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson refused to toss claims that former New Jersey Turnpike Authority in-house counsel Nicholas DePalma, Paul Macchia and Maulik Sanghavi were targets of a "politically-partisan purge" by Gov. Phil Murphy insiders, in violation of the First Amendment, and that the alleged discrimination breached their employment contract. Channeling Third Circuit precedent that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS