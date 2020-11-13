Watchdog Scolds DHS For Denying Migrants At 7 Entry Ports

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- The inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security called on the agency to process undocumented migrants at seven ports of entry that the watchdog discovered were virtually closed to them in 2018, "without prior public notice." In a report dated Oct. 27 but released Thursday, the Office of Inspector General said that DHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped processing most undocumented migrants — including asylum seekers — at seven ports of entry that were designated to receive all foreigners. Instead, the agency redirected the migrants to other ports of entry, some of which were more than 30...

