Texas Justices To Hear Apache's $15M Arbitration Row

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a dispute that asks it to determine whether Apache Corp. can arbitrate a $15 million indemnification dispute, an about-face from the court's decision more than a year ago not to take up the case. The justices will hear oral arguments in the case on Feb. 3 as Bryan C. Wagner and Wagner Oil Co. are trying to reinstate a Tarrant County district judge's ruling keeping out of arbitration the fight over who must cover the costs Apache incurred defending against environmental lawsuits. Apache said when the Second Court of Appeals determined in...

