Opioid Expert's Data Belongs In Bellwether Trial, Judge Told

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- Two local West Virginia governments are fighting to keep in play an expert's testimony about the magnitude of opioid use and overdose deaths in an upcoming bellwether trial over the nationwide epidemic, saying protests from drug distributors rely on their lawyers' "inaccurate" reading of textbook epidemiology. In an opposition filed Thursday in West Virginia federal court, the governments of Cabell County and the City of Huntington slammed an attempt by AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. to winnow down the expert evidence presented at one of the first trials in multidistrict opioid litigation, currently scheduled for January....

