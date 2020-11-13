Biogen Investors Say Co. Misled Them On Alzheimer's Drug

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- Biogen Inc. investors on Friday hit the drugmaker with a putative class action claiming the company and its top brass misled shareholders about the effectiveness of aducanumab, a proposed drug for treating early Alzheimer's disease. Last week, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee declined to recommend the drug for approval, saying the biotech company's single positive study showing it is effective is not enough to conclude that the amyloid beta drug can reduce cognitive decline. But Biogen has been talking up aducanumab since last year in press releases and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, investor Victor Menashe said in...

