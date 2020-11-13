FDA, DEA Experts Cleared To Testify In NY AG's Opioid Case

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- The New York judge overseeing the state attorney general's suit over the opioid crisis said on Friday that he will allow witnesses for the state and two Long Island counties to testify, including a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration head and a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent. New York state court Justice Jerry Garguilo said he will allow former FDA commissioner Dr. David Kessler to testify at trial that drug companies' marketing and promotion of opioids deviated from the agency's standards and increased the risk of abuse and endangered patient safety. Kessler said in August at a Frye hearing, which...

