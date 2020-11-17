11th Circ. Questions Atty's Challenge To SEC Subpoenas

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- A New York attorney challenged two subpoenas from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday, running into a highly skeptical panel as she argued they were wrongly enforced by South Florida courts. In oral arguments held via videoconference, Carla Marin raised two main arguments: that a Miami district court erred in finding personal jurisdiction over her and Delaware-based Mint Custody Ltd., which she owns, and that a nexus doesn't exist between the subpoenas and the SEC's formal investigation into a Tampa broker-dealer. SEC attorney Matthew Ferguson countered that the lower courts' orders properly applied the correct...

