Insulin Pen Buyers Say Sanofi Antitrust Suit Not Overly Broad

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- Buyers of Sanofi-Aventis' Lantus insulin pen fought back Friday in Massachusetts federal court against the company's bid to trim their proposed antitrust class action on the grounds the buyer behind the case stopped purchasing the drug partway through the alleged anticompetitive scheme. FWK Holdings LLC, the successor of Frank W. Kerr Co., told U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein it need not to have bought Lantus at every point in Sanofi's alleged multistep scheme for it to have standing to sue. FWK's counsel, Thomas M. Sobol of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, warned the court against Sanofi's attempt to "balkanize" his...

