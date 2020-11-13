Intuit Inks $40M TurboTax Settlement Amid Claimants' Protests

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- A proposed class of roughly 19 million Intuit users asked a California federal judge Thursday to preliminarily approve a $40 million settlement that would resolve claims they were duped into paying for its free TurboTax software, prompting arbitration claimants to argue that the deal violates their due process rights. In a motion for preliminary approval, class counsel said they intend to request up to 25% of the fund, or $10 million, to cover attorney fees, plus seek reimbursement for litigation costs, while class members would receive roughly $56 each if 7.5% of the members submit a claim. According to the motion,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS