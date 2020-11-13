Jury Convicts Investment Co. Boss On Fraud Charges

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- A New York federal jury on Thursday convicted the head of investment firm L-R Managers LLC on fraud charges, for what prosecutors say was a scheme to misappropriate investor funds for business costs and personal expenses. Donald LaGuardia, of Lavallette, New Jersey, was convicted of securities fraud, wire fraud and investment adviser fraud, following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan. Prosecutors say L-R Managers acted as an investment adviser to a Cayman Islands-incorporated master fund, LR Global Frontier Master Fund Ltd., as well as two feeder funds with a stated focus on so-called frontier markets...

