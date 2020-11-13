Google Says FCC Should Expand 6 GHz Sharing

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- Google has asked the Federal Communications Commission to allow unlicensed devices like Wi-Fi routers in the 6 GHz band to operate at higher power levels, saying doing so would not disrupt other transmissions from utilities and broadcasters that are already in the band. The "point to multipoint" wireless systems that Google wants to employ can provide internet access while automatically adjusting to ensure they don't interfere with other users, according to the company's Thursday filing. This means the FCC should allow the systems more generous use of the 6 GHz band, Google said. "Such operations will support the growing demand for...

