EU Board Advises Companies On International Data Transfers

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 2:03 PM EST) -- The European Union's data protection regulators have issued guidance to assist companies in transferring data to other countries while complying with the EU's landmark General Data Protection Regulation, months after the EU's top court invalidated a popular tool used to transfer data across the Atlantic. The European Data Protection Board published the guidelines last week, instructing companies to ensure the transferred data is "adequate, relevant and limited to what is necessary" to achieve its purposes. The board also recommended that companies make sure they use a transfer tool approved by the GDPR. "Being aware of where the personal data goes is...

