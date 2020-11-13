Law Firm Prevails In Timeshare Company's Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 11:11 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge ruled in favor of a law firm accused of encouraging customers of timeshare resort developer Club Exploria LLC to back out of their contracts, saying Tuesday the company failed to back up the remaining claims in its suit. U.S. District Judge John Antoon II granted a summary judgment from Aaronson Law Firm PA and its owner, Austin N. Aaronson, and denied a parallel motion from Club Exploria. On Thursday the court submitted a judgment in favor of Aaronson, putting an end to the two-year-long suit. Club Exploria claimed that the law firm's website advertising misled their customers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS