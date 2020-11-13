2nd Circ. Affirms Nix Of BofA, Citizens Bank $102M Ponzi Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Friday affirmed a New York federal judge's decision to toss a suit against Bank of America and Citizens Bank that sought to hold them liable for a $102 million Ponzi scheme, agreeing that the investors didn't show the banks had actual knowledge of the alleged scheme. Mary Beth Heinert and Richard H. Schultz appealed U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer's October 2019 dismissal of their claims that Bank of America and Citizens Bank knew about a Ponzi scheme and aided and abetted the fraud and breach of fiduciary duty and committed conspiracy to defraud under New...

