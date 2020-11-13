ViSalus Says Lack Of Harm Dooms $925M Robocall Award

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- Health supplement maker ViSalus is doubling down on its bid to ax a $925 million statutory damages award it's facing after an Oregon federal jury found it placed nearly two million unsolicited robocalls, arguing that no consumers suffered any "true harm or injury" that would warrant such a "devastating" judgment. In a reply brief on Thursday, ViSalus rebutted plaintiff Lori Wakefield's arguments that the multimillion-dollar judgment under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act that U.S. District Judge Michael Simon signed off on in August should start being distributed to affected consumers and that the company was merely using recycled arguments that were...

