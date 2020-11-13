Gov't Fights ACLU's Appeal In Spy Court Secrecy Case

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court's appeals branch not to revive the American Civil Liberties Union's case urging the spy court to declassify certain court decisions, saying it doesn't have the authority to decide the case. The opinions and orders sought by the ACLU, involving "novel or significant" legal interpretations by the spy court, were classified by the executive branch, and it is outside of the limited jurisdiction of FISC and its court of review to decide whether the court can declassify any part of those decisions, the government said in a Nov. 10 brief released Friday....

