CVS Pay Deal Disrupted By Rival Suit's Opt-Out Message

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Friday he'd order a corrective notice sent to some class members in a suit alleging CVS shorted workers' pay, saying counsel representing plaintiffs in a separate employment suit against CVS "crossed the line" by contacting class members and advocating they opt out of a proposed settlement. During a teleconference hearing, U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. of the Central District of California both chastised attorneys at Gunn Coble LLP, who represent CVS workers in a similar case in the state's Northern District, and also praised them as "smart" and "aggressive" for finding an apparent rare loophole...

