Losses In $6M Phishing Suit Were Indirect, Insurers Argue

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- Two insurance companies have asked a Texas federal court to throw out RealPage Inc.'s suit accusing them of wrongfully denying coverage on the software firm's claims of $6 million in losses due to a phishing scheme, arguing they're not liable because the losses were indirect. Beazley Insurance Co. and National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, a company of American International Group Inc., both moved Friday for summary judgment in RealPage's attempt to claim $6 million under its insurance policies to cover it for a $10 million computer and funds transfer fraud committed against the property management software firm in a...

