DHS Chief's Invalid Appointment Sinks Effort To Curb DACA

Law360 (November 15, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Saturday struck down the Trump administration's latest bid to roll back DACA, finding that acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf was improperly appointed and lacked the authority to limit the Obama-era immigration program. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis' order paves the way for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which provides work permits and deportation relief to young unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, to be fully reinstated, despite attacks by the Trump administration. A month after the U.S. Supreme Court rebuffed the administration's first attempt to end DACA,...

