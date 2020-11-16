'Transition' Toddler Formulas Mislead Buyers, Suits Claim

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 1:44 PM EST) -- Buyers in a trio of proposed class actions are alleging that "transition" formulas for 9- to 18-month-old children made by Mead Johnson & Co. LLC, Target Corp. and Gerber Products Co. mislead consumers into thinking they meet a growing toddler's needs and are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In nearly identical complaints filed Sunday in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, the proposed classes said the Enfragrow Premium Toddler Transitions, Up&Up and Gerber Good Start Grow Stage 3 brand formulas are nearly identical to the companies' infant formulas, but are rebranded in response to increased breast...

