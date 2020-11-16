Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Mexico Seeks Redo of 10th Circ. Water Rights Suit

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- New Mexico is seeking to overturn a Tenth Circuit panel's September decision finding that three Native American tribes in the state retain rights to Jemez River waters on the grounds that the panel strayed from the legal question it was tasked with considering.

In a petition for rehearing filed Friday, the state claimed that the three-judge panel was only supposed to decide whether a sovereign can eliminate "aboriginal" rights without an "affirmative… act."

But the panel's Sept. 29 decision overstepped its mandate and wrongly delved into the purported facts of the case, New Mexico claimed Friday.

"Rehearing is necessary to avoid...

