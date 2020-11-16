Justices Won't Review Order Barring $1.8M Fuel Arbitration

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 3:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a Second Circuit order blocking a United Arab Emirates marine fuel oil trader from pursuing arbitration against a Chinese shipping company over a $1.8 million fuel delivery dispute. As is typical when turning down petitions for review, the high court offered no reasons for rejecting Big Port Service DMCC's petition for certiorari to examine a three-judge panel's March order, which allowed China Shipping Container Lines Co. to escape arbitration. The panel affirmed a New York federal judge's January 2019 decision to halt the arbitration based on rulings in Singapore, concluding there was no...

