Enterprise Parent Can't Dodge Assistant Managers' OT Suit

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Enterprise Holdings Inc. cannot escape a proposed collective action alleging it misclassified assistant branch managers as exempt from overtime pay, a Massachusetts federal judge has ruled, finding it is plausible the company was the joint employer of the worker who filed the suit. In an opinion issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf denied Enterprise Holdings' motion to dismiss Mamadou Alpha Bah's lawsuit alleging the Enterprise Rent-A-Car parent company and its regional subsidiary Enterprise Rent-A-Car Co. of Boston LLC violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and state law by not paying assistant branch managers overtime. Judge Wolf rejected Enterprise Holdings' argument...

