Rolls-Royce Strikes Deal To End DOL Hiring Bias Probe

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 2:52 PM EST) -- Rolls-Royce North America Holdings Inc. will shell out a six-figure sum to cover back wages for women who were wrongly denied jobs at an airplane parts plant, the U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor watchdog said Monday. Rolls-Royce reached a conciliation deal with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs under which the company agreed to pay $135,000 to 26 women who unsuccessfully applied for positions at a Rolls-Royce facility in Prince George, Virginia, in 2017, according to the agency. "Rolls-Royce also agreed to evaluate its process, policies and procedures to hire individuals for similar skilled operator roles to ensure equal...

