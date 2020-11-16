Permian Pipeline Must Hand Over Contracts To Landowner

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has ruled that a Kinder Morgan unit must turn over contracts with third-party users of its $2.2 billion Permian Highway Pipeline to a landowner who is challenging the project's "public use" classification. A Thirteenth Court of Appeals panel in Corpus Christi on Friday upheld a trial court order that Permian Highway Pipeline LLC, or PHP, must turn over contracts and documents detailing the ownership of the products that will be transported by the approximately 425-mile natural gas pipeline. Gonzales County, Texas, resident Anna Belle Stulting requested the information in discovery as part of a dispute over the pipeline, which...

