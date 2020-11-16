Coal Magnate Slams Sanction Bid In $48M Arbitral Award Suit

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- A coal magnate fired back Friday against a sanctions bid requested by several Brazilian iron companies that are suing him and his associates to fulfill a $48 million arbitral award, saying it was full of "dramatic allegations." In September, the Brazilian iron companies had asked a New York federal judge to impose the "harshest of sanctions" on Hans J. Mende and his co-defendants for allegedly destroying hundreds of thousands of emails that were relevant to a breach of contract case. Mende's company entered several contracts in 2008, agreeing to buy 103,500 metric tons of pig iron for more than $76 million...

