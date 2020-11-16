Ropes & Gray Reps Thomas H. Lee In $900M Automation Fund

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- Middle-market private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners said Monday it raised $900 million for a fund focused on investments in automation, with help from Ropes & Gray LLP. THL Automation Fund LP will back automation companies in a range of industries, including e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, health care, agriculture and real estate, the announcement said. The automation technologies themselves could take the form of software, robotics or system design, the Boston-headquartered firm said. Jim Carlisle, a managing director at Thomas H. Lee Partners LP who is leading the new fund, noted that automation had grown increasingly prevalent even before the COVID-19...

