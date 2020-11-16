O'Melveny, Weil Guide Strava's $110M Fundraising

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- Fitness tracker and social media app Strava said Monday it raised $110 million in a funding round led by investment firms TCV and Sequoia Capital and guided by O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. San Francisco-based Strava said in a joint statement with the lead investors that it has more than 70 million subscribers in 195 countries and that proceeds from the Series F fundraising will be used for creating more features and expanding to better serve its customers, among other things. "We're excited to partner with TCV and Sequoia. Together we're building for athletes," Strava co-founder...

