Fiserv Unit Says It Should Be Cut From Pot Credit Card Fight

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- A unit of financial services provider Fiserv has asked a New York federal judge to let it out of a lawsuit over money collected by a payment processor for cannabis purchases, saying the parties to the suit agree the company has deposited all disputed funds to the court. First Data Merchant Services LLC said in its Friday motion for discharge that it is a disinterested party to the case, which involves several companies that are demanding money associated with Linx Card Inc. Linx provided a card payment system for cannabis retailers before imploding amid allegations of fraud and millions in missed...

