Ex-Julius Baer Banker Ducks Prison For FIFA Misdeeds

Law360, New York (November 16, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- A former banker for Swiss bank Julius Baer and Credit Suisse Group on Monday avoided prison time for facilitating bribes to corrupt soccer officials, as a New York federal judge lauded his extensive volunteer work and his "extraordinary" acceptance of responsibility. In the latest sentencing to come out of the government's probe into FIFA corruption, U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen sentenced Jorge Arzuaga, 59, to three years probation and declined to impose a fine. Arzuaga has already forfeited over $1 million in connection with the U.S. and Swiss charges against him. Arzuaga, an Argentine national, previously pled guilty to a single...

