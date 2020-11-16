Fla. Atty's Spamming Should Net 2-Year Ban, Judge Says

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A referee has recommended a two-year suspension for a Miami insurance attorney whose firm incurred thousands of dollars in sanctions for repeatedly delaying and mismanaging litigation. Judge Dawn Denaro, who served as referee in the Florida Bar's disciplinary case, recommended that Scot Strems, owner of Strems Law Firm PA, be found guilty of violating various Florida Bar rules regarding communication with clients, expediting litigation and supervising attorneys, among other rules. In a report issued last month and amended on Friday, she suggested a two-year suspension followed by a one-year probation period overseen by a bar-appointed monitor. The recommendation still needs to...

