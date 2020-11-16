Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Mail Co. VP Will Pay $450K To End Scientology Biz Row

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- A former mail services company executive has agreed to pay his former employee $450,000 to resolve trade secret claims accusing him of stealing the company's lucrative business with the Church of Scientology for himself, according to a consent order filed Monday in New Jersey federal court.

The settlement, signed by U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman, ends Asendia USA Inc.'s lawsuit alleging that onetime Senior Vice President Eugene J. Donohoe used confidential company information and created his own business to run off with Asendia's $5 million-a-year account with the church. The order says the settlement is "in recognition of the costs...

