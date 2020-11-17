In Dismissal Bid, Quantstamp Says Its Coins Aren't Securities

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency issuer Quantstamp has urged a New York federal judge to toss an investor suit alleging securities fraud, arguing its tokens aren't securities and the suit did not come in time. Quantstamp pushed back Monday against allegations by investors Matthew Kuzmeskas and Brett Messieh that the company's white paper leading up to its initial coin offering of QSP tokens in November 2017 was misleading because it didn't disclose the tokens were a security. The investors argue they didn't know the token was a security until April 2019, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released a framework to use the 1946...

