SC Johnson Wants To Wipe Out Windex False Ad Suit

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. is asking a New York federal court to throw out a proposed class action claiming its Windex surface cleaners are falsely advertised as non-toxic, saying the suit relies on an unreasonable interpretation of the term. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, the company said "non-toxic" means a substance that is not poisonous, or capable of causing death or debilitation, but the complaint filed by Carmen Rivera, Letisha Williams, Rosemary Vavitsas and Lisa Mack takes it to mean able to cause irritation, or containing ingredients that could be toxic. The company said the Federal Trade Commission's...

